Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for putting a bounty on Nupur Sharma's head

A cleric of the Ajmer Sharif dargah allegedly offered on camera to gift his house to anyone who beheads now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad was arrested on Wednesday.

The arrest happened after Ajmer police had booked the 'khadim' Salman Chisti on Monday night.

Salman Chisti, who is a history-sheeter at the Dargah police station, released a video in which he is heard announcing he would gift his residence to anyone who brings Nupur's head to him. Further, Chishti is also heard saying that he would shoot and kill her for insulting the Prophet.

"You have to respond to all Muslim nations. I am making this statement from Ajmer in Rajasthan. This message is from Huzur Khwaja Baba ka darbar," he is heard saying, referring to the Sufi shrine that many Hindu visitors also visit.

Ajmer Assistant Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said Chisti, who was nabbed from his residence in Khadim mohalla, recorded the video before June 28, but the video was leaked later.

Last week, another provocative speech was allegedly delivered at the Ajmer Dargah's main gate on June 17. Four people were arrested following the incident. Salman's video predates the incident.

The arrests came in the aftermath of the brutal murders of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal and of a chemist, Umesh Kolhe, by radicalised elements who claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam. The National Investigation Agency is currently investigating both cases.

