Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a helpline (6360938947) to support victims of the Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna sex scandal, providing legal aid and protection. With over 2,900 explicit videos circulated, the SIT's intervention offers hope. Confidentiality is assured, and dissemination warnings have been issued. The SIT vows to protect victims' rights and ensure justice prevails.

Following the disturbing revelations surrounding the 'sex scandal' implicating Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken proactive measures to assist the victims. Introducing a new avenue of support, the SIT has unveiled a helpline tailored to offer legal counsel, safeguarding, and essential aid to the women impacted by the controversy.

The scandal, which has rattled the nation, reportedly involves the circulation of over 2,900 pornographic videos on pen drives. The dissemination of these explicit materials has not only caused widespread outrage but also raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the victims and their families.



Not HD Revanna, but his son Prajwal raped me: Karnataka woman who was allegedly abducted tells SIT team

Amidst the turmoil, the SIT's intervention has been welcomed as a beacon of hope for those affected by the scandal. Following a complaint filed by the son of a rape victim whose video went viral, the SIT sprang into action, conducting a search operation to rescue the woman.

To offer comprehensive support to the victims, the SIT has issued a dedicated helpline number: 6360938947. The helpline, operational from 8 am to 8 pm, is open for women in need of legal assistance, protection, or any other form of aid during the investigation process.



Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna, Interpol's help being taken: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

SIT has assured callers that their identities will be safeguarded. This measure aims to encourage victims to come forward without fear of reprisal or exposure. Additionally, the SIT has issued a stern warning against the dissemination of any materials related to the case on social networking sites. Citing provisions under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, the SIT has underscored the gravity of violating the dignity and privacy of women.

As the investigation unfolds, the SIT remains committed to providing necessary assistance to the victims, ensuring that their rights are protected and justice is served.

Latest Videos