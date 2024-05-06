Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha

    The police arrested the accused following a complaint that they had cheated several crores from many people, including former panchayat president Sreedevi Amma, who committed suicide due to financial fraud.

    Kerala: Gang arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore from people including former panchayat president in Alappuzha rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 6, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Two people were arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore and 60 sovereign gold from different people in Mannar, Alappuzha. The police arrested Saramma Lalu and former Mannar Gram Panchayat member Usha Gopalakrishnan last day.

    The police arrested the accused following a complaint that they had cheated several crores from many people, including former panchayat president Sreedevi Amma, who committed suicide due to financial fraud.

    The accused who were absconding after Sreedevi's suicide were arrested from a relative house in Thiruvalla. A gang of Saramma Lalu, Usha Gopalakrishnan, and Vishnu has committed fraud in Mannar and surrounding areas. The complaint stated that the gang stole Rs 65 lakhs from Sridevi Amma.

    Sreedevi filed a complaint to the police before her suicide in Alappuzha District Police and later the charge of investigation was handed over to the Veeyapuram Police Inspector. The police said that the accused are yet to be arrested in connection with the fraud and the search for them has been intensified. 

    The accused were arrested by a team comprising Senior Civil Police Officers Balakrishnan, Pratapachandra Menon, Civil Police Officer Nisaruddin, and female ASI Bindu under the leadership of Veeyapuram Police Inspector Dharmajith. The accused were produced in court and remanded.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-768 May 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen anr

    Indian Coast Guard detains Iranian vessel off Kerala coast near Koyilandy with six Indian fishermen

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal' rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in coastal areas due to 'kallakkadal'

    Kerala: Woman dies allegedly due to medication error in Malappuram; probe underway anr

    Kerala: Woman dies allegedly due to medication error in Malappuram; probe underway

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy summer rainfall in 6 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post RBA

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    From Aadhar Housing Finance to Silkflex: 9 IPOs to invest this week from May 6 2024 anr

    From Aadhar Housing Finance to Silkflex: 9 IPOs to invest this week

    We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing ATG

    'We were at home...', TMKOC star Gurucharan's dad shares THIS happened before actor went missing

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more gcw

    ICSE ISC Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 to be announced today; Know how to check your marks & more

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon