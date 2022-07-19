Big relief for Nupur Sharma: Supreme Court says no arrest till August 10

Sharma's words sparked outrage in the country, resulting in enormous marches (some of which became violent) and a diplomatic backlash, with numerous Muslim countries voicing their formal objection. She was soon suspended from the BJP.

In an interim relief to former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided that no coercive action be done against her in the many FIRs filed in several states over her statements about Prophet Mohammed during a television channel discussion on May 26. The Court stated that the same remedy will apply to any future FIR or complaint filed or heard against her in connection with the same programme.

On her appeal for the clubbing of the FIRs, the court also issued notifications to the Union government and states. On August 10, the matter will be heard again.

The states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Telengana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Assam have been requested to respond to her appeal. Nupur Sharma's counsel told the Supreme Court today that she was facing escalating threats to her life and hence had no alternative legal remedy.

The former BJP spokeswoman had also sought expungement of negative statements made against her by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala on July 1, claiming she had received death threats as a result of the criticism. On July 1, the Supreme Court not only declined to award Sharma relief, but also chastised her for her public statements.

Several FIRs have been lodged against her for making provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammad on national television. While declining to hear her appeal, the court stated that Sharma's words caused regrettable situations and sparked emotions across the country.

