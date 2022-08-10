Supreme Court directs all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to be probed by Delhi Police

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed that the Delhi Police shall ensure that the first FIR in Maharashtra and the one by Delhi Police are investigated together by clubbing the other FIRs in different parts. Apex court further says till the probe is completed, protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that all First Information Reports (FIRs) against expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma be transferred and clubbed for an investigation by Delhi Police. The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police will investigate the FIRs.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed that the Delhi police shall ensure that the first FIR in Maharashtra and the one by Delhi Police are investigated together by clubbing the other FIRs in different parts. The Supreme Court has also allowed Nupur to move the Delhi High Court to quash the FIRs lodged over her remarks.

Till such time investigation is completed, the interim order dated July 19 shall continue, the bench said. The Supreme Court had on July 19 granted Nupur interim protection from arrest till August 10, taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to her.

The court directives protected her from any coercive action in the FIRs, which may be registered in the future over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show. Earlier, the apex court bench came down heavily on the expelled BJP leader for her controversial comments on the Prophet.

On July 1, the judges said that Nupur's "loose tongue" had "set the entire country on fire" and that she was "single-handedly responsible" for the protests and violence happening in the country.

