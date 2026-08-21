BJP MLA Dr Janak Raj said he appeared as a witness in the HimCare scheme inquiry and not as an accused. He stated he cooperated with the probe and suggested his political affiliation could be a factor in the way he was questioned by the Vigilance Bureau.

'Appeared as witness, not accused'

BJP MLA and former Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj on Thursday said he had appeared before the Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau as a witness in connection with an inquiry related to the HimCare scheme, asserting that there was no case registered against him and that he had fully cooperated with the investigation.

Raj, who was questioned by the Vigilance Bureau in his capacity as the then Medical Superintendent, said he was called to provide information on certain aspects of the HimCare scheme and its implementation at the hospital.

"I want to make it clear first that no case has been registered against me. This is a routine inquiry, and I was called as a witness to cooperate with the investigation and provide information on certain points," Raj said.

He said investigators sought details about how the HimCare scheme functioned, how beneficiaries received treatment, what his responsibilities were as Medical Superintendent and which officials were responsible for different aspects of the scheme.

'Followed every SOP'

He stated the HimCare and Ayushman Bharat schemes were implemented according to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government when the schemes were launched.

"When the HimCare and Ayushman schemes were launched, the government had issued SOPs for their implementation. We followed every SOP and complied with the directions issued by the government. There was no violation of any SOP," he said.

He said the primary objective of the hospital administration was to ensure that poor patients covered under the schemes did not have to pay from their own pockets.

"We ensured that no poor person had to spend money from his or her own pocket for treatment under the scheme. We placed all these facts before the investigating officers," he said.

Hints at political motive

Raj also questioned the manner in which he had been summoned, saying that some of the information sought could have been obtained through a telephone conversation.

"The letter I received mentioned that I was being called in connection with certain information. If the purpose was only to obtain information, it could also have been shared telephonically," he said.

However, he said the government had the right to conduct an inquiry and that he would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"It is the government's way of functioning, and it has the right to conduct an investigation. We will cooperate with the inquiry," he said.

Raj, who later entered electoral politics and is now a BJP legislator, suggested that his political affiliation could also be a factor behind the manner in which he was being questioned. He said his political ideology was already publicly known.

"The letter mentions that I am Dr. Raj, Dean, Medical Student Education. My political ideology is public, and everybody knows it. Otherwise, the information could have been shared telephonically," he said.

Slams CM Sukhu over 'misleading statements'

He also reacted to the broader allegations that cases and inquiries were being initiated against BJP leaders in the state.

"I have never thought of doing this kind of thing from within. I have never had such an intention and I never will. But I want to say one thing--do whatever you want to do, file as many cases as you want against us. We have learnt not to endure attacks silently; we have learnt to answer them," he said.

Raj added, "When we respond, you will feel the pain as well."

The BJP MLA also strongly criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over his reported remarks regarding alleged irregularities in HimCare claims, particularly claims involving hysterectomy or uterine surgeries purportedly being carried out on male patients. He questioned the Chief Minister's choice of language and said the office of the Chief Minister carries a high degree of responsibility.

"The dignity of the office of the Chief Minister is very high. A person sitting in that office should not make misleading statements or say anything casually. Whatever the Chief Minister says carries significance because the Chief Minister's words are considered to represent the voice of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Dr Raj said.

He said allegations relating to hysterectomy operations on men could easily be verified through official records.

"Whether hysterectomy operations were performed on men or not is a matter for which data is available. The information is available under the RTI Act. The institutions concerned have clearly stated under RTI that no such operation was conducted at their facilities," he said.

He termed such allegations as confusing and unnecessary and urged the Chief Minister to exercise greater caution while making public statements.

'Government using system to target opposition'

On the question of cases being registered against BJP leaders, Dr Raj said the government was currently in control of the entire administrative and investigative machinery.

"Today, the entire system is in your hands. You are the government. You can register a case against whoever you want and say whatever you want. You can call day night and night day. The government is yours, and the system is in your hands," he said.

He questioned whether such an approach was consistent with the principles of democracy.

"You can register cases against whoever you want and do whatever you want, but I want to say that this system should come out of such practices. In the true sense of democracy, the government should function differently," he said.

Dr Raj said he would continue to cooperate with the Vigilance Bureau but maintained that inquiries should not become a means of politically targeting Opposition leaders.

His remarks came ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, where the BJP Opposition is expected to raise issues relating to government accountability, implementation of assurances and alleged action against Opposition leaders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)