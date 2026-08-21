Two shooters from the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang were injured and arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after a gunfight in Bakkarwala. They were allegedly planning a targeted killing. Two Glock pistols were recovered from the accused.

Two alleged shooters associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang were apprehended in an injured condition following an exchange of fire with Delhi Police in the Bakkarwala area, police said.

Targeted Killing Plot Foiled

According to police, the Crime Branch received specific information about the movement of shooters associated with the gang, who were allegedly planning to kill a targeted person in Bakkarwala. The input also suggested that gang leader Himanshu Bhau had allegedly threatened Dr Narendra Sharma, owner of RRM Hospital, and that shooters could be sent to the area.

Acting on the information, a Crime Branch team, along with ASI Jasbir of the Crime Intelligence Agency (CIA) and his team, jointly developed the intelligence and launched an operation.

Police Operation and Chase

During the operation, police spotted a suspicious Mahindra Thar and signalled the driver to stop. However, the driver allegedly accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape towards the UER/service road near the flyover.

The vehicle subsequently collided with a Mahindra utility/pick-up vehicle. Following the accident, two occupants allegedly abandoned the Thar and fled towards Bakkarwala Nala Road.

Shootout and Apprehension

Police said the suspects opened fire at the police team when they were challenged and asked to surrender. Around eight rounds were allegedly fired by the suspects towards the police party.

In response, the police fired warning shots and then controlled rounds in self-defence to prevent the suspects from escaping, police said. Both suspects sustained firearm injuries and were overpowered by the police team.

The injured accused have been identified as a juvenile in conflict with the law and Sameer, 19, son of Parveen Kumar, a resident of Rithal Phogat in Rohtak, Haryana.

Weapons Recovered, Investigation On

A PCR call was made immediately, and both injured suspects were shifted to RTR Hospital in a private vehicle for medical treatment, police said.

Police said two Glock pistols were recovered from the alleged shooters. The crime scene has been secured, and the Crime Team has been called for a scientific examination. The weapons, fired cartridges, vehicle and other exhibits are being dealt with as per law.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the intended target, the conspiracy, the source of the weapons and the involvement of other members or handlers of the Himanshu Bhau gang, police said. (ANI)