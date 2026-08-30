Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of three pairs of Festival Special trains to handle passenger rush during the festive season. The extended trains are 05736/05735, 05932/05931, and 03407/03408 on various routes.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of three pairs of Festival Special trains to provide additional travel options and facilitate the smooth movement of passengers during the upcoming festive season.

Extended Festival Special Trains

According to the release, the extended services cover train nos. 05736/05735 (Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar), train nos. 05932/05931 (Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Dibrugarh) and train nos. 03407/03408 (Bhagalpur-Katihar-Bhagalpur) Festival Specials. These services have been extended to meet the expected passenger rush during the extra rush and festive seasons. The trains will operate as per their existing service schedule, timings, composition and stoppages.

Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar Special (05736/05735)

Train no. 05736 (Katihar-Amritsar) Festival Special will run for 12 additional trips from September 9 to November 25, 2026. In the return direction, train no. 05735 (Amritsar-Katihar) Festival Special will run for 12 additional trips from September 11 to November 27, 2026.

Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Dibrugarh Special (05932/05931)

Train no. 05932 (Dibrugarh-Kolkata) Festival Special will run for 13 additional trips from September 5 to November 28, 2026. In the return direction, train no. 05931 (Kolkata-Dibrugarh) Festival Special will run for 13 additional trips from September 7 to November 30, 2026. These trains will operate with a 22-coach composition for the convenience of passengers.

Bhagalpur-Katihar-Bhagalpur Special (03407/03408)

Train nos. 03407/03408 (Bhagalpur-Katihar-Bhagalpur) Festival Special will continue to operate daily. Their services have been extended for 94 trips each in both directions from August 29 to November 30, 2026, according to the release.

Passenger Information

The operation and extension of these special train services will benefit passengers by providing additional travel options and easing congestion on busy routes.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey. (ANI)