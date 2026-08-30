Shri Ram Sena's Amit Kumar has filed a complaint in Nainital against Rahul Gandhi, alleging casteist remarks were used against him. The complaint is linked to a 'purification' ritual at a rally venue used by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amit Kumar of Shri Ram Sena, a right-wing organisation, has submitted a complaint at the Haldwani Kotwali against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that casteist remarks were used against him, Nainital Police said. The complaint came amid a row over a "purification" ritual performed at the venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a rally on August 8.

Nainital Police told ANI that Amit Kumar has demanded the registration of an FIR. Police said that no FIR has been registered in the matter so far, and the complaint is currently being examined.

Details of the Complaint

In the complaint, Amit Kumar said that he belonged to the Scheduled Caste (Valmiki) community and was humiliated by being portrayed in the public eye as someone who practices "untouchability" and is "anti-Dalit." Citing the amount of garbage at the venue after the Congress rally, he said that the site was cleaned, and a religious ritual, comprising a 'Havan' and a purification ceremony, was performed to restore its religious and cultural sanctity.

"This entire exercise had no connection whatsoever to the caste of Mallikarjun Kharge or that of any other individual," he submitted.

Congress Hits Back, Demands FIR

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a press conference in New Delhi and demanded an FIR against those responsible for the "purification" ritual. Congress has been on an offensive over the issue.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reiterated the party's demand for an FIR. She termed "purification" as a "symbol of an extremely reprehensible and shameful mindset" and a violation of the SC/ST Act. She questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in legal action against people responsible.

In an X post, she wrote, "Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Haldwani, after which people from BJP-RSS 'purified' his stage. This 'purification' is not only a symbol of an extremely reprehensible and shameful mindset but also a grave violation of our Constitution and the SC/ST Act, and a legal crime. 20 days have passed, but no action has been taken by the honourable Prime Minister ji and his government - what's the reason???"

"If the honourable Prime Minister Modi truly respects the Constitution of our country, then he should ensure that an FIR is filed against those who committed this crime in Uttarakhand and that action is taken under the SC/ST Act," the Congress leader posted.

Congress MP Selja Kumari said, "Rahul Gandhi has raised this issue before as well. If such behaviour can happen with the Congress national president, then this is the mindset of the BJP-RSS. The way Rahul Gandhi put this matter before the people yesterday. The entire country, every citizen who believes in the Constitution, has been hurt by this incident."

BJP Denies Caste Angle

However, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, during a press conference in the national capital, claimed there was "no caste angle" in the video related to the Uttarakhand 'shuddhikaran' (purification) controversy. He accused the Congress of repeatedly raising caste and other similar issues to create divisions in Hindu society. (ANI)