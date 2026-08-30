IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Director MSME, has been detained by the Karnataka CID. The action follows hours of questioning regarding alleged irregularities in the KPSC Veterinary Officers' examination, where he was the Exam Controller.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police took IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Director MSME, into custody after hours of questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the Veterinary Officers' examination conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Officials said Gyanendra Kumar, who was serving as Controller of Examinations at the KPSC when the irregularities occurred, failed to cooperate during interrogation, leading to his detention.

Investigation Background and ED Action

Gyanendra Kumar had recently made headlines after remaining incommunicado for two days from August 20, but later contacted the government. On August 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his Bengaluru residence.

The case was initially registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station, but was transferred to the CID on July 28. The complaint was filed by Manjunath, accusing KPSC officers of irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers for the Animal Husbandry Department.

Union Minister Questions State Government

On August 28, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi sought to know who is responsible for the alleged fraud in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam.

"Who is responsible for the fraud in government jobs? The government is responsible for it. The government is a partner in it because it cannot even find an IAS officer who is absconding. This means that the entire government machinery is involved in this... If the officer gets taken into ED or CID custody, then the entire government's scandal will come out... Today, the Congress government is in a very serious situation, and there is no stability in the Congress government..." (ANI)