    Noida Police arrests Lucknow teen for threatening to assassinate PM Modi, UP CM

    The 16-year-old boy, who hails from Bihar, was apprehended a teenager from Lucknow who is believed to have sent an email to a media house, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    The Noida Police on Friday apprehended a teenager from Lucknow who is believed who is said to have threatened to kill Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an email to a media outlet. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma, the 16-year-old boy, who is from Bihar, was picked up from the Chinhat neighbourhood of the state capital on Friday morning.

    “An FIR was lodged in connection with the case of April 5 at Sector 20 police station here after which the matter was investigated, technical teams also roped in to trace the sender of the email, which contained the threat message,” Verma said.

    "Based on the inquiry, the email's sender was located in Lucknow's Chinhat neighbourhood. The sender was identified as a student who had recently finished Class 11 and would be starting Class 12 this semester," the police official told PTI.

    The boy is being produced in a juvenile court here and further legal proceedings are being carried out, Verma added.

    After receiving a report from a representative of a media outlet that they had received an email threatening to kill the prime minister and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the police had filed a FIR against a "unknown" individual.

    The Indian Penal Code sections 153A (1b) (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity), 505 (1b) (act likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) were cited in the FIR, according to police. The police also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act in the case. 

    (With PTI inputs)

