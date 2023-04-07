'NCERT whitewashing fake history created by the RSS...' Kerala CM on deletions from Class 12 syllabus

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the decision to exclude chapters and sections from NCERT textbooks is not only a denial of history but also objectionable.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reacted to the steps taken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as part of syllabus rationalisation.

Taking to Facebook, CM Vijayan said that the decision to exclude chapters and sections from NCERT's Class 12 political science textbooks is not only a denial of history but also objectionable. He said that historical facts cannot be rejected by eliminating from textbooks what is inconvenient to them.

Here's a rough translation of what CM Vijayan wrote on Facebook:

'The decision to remove a few chapters and sections from the NCERT textbooks is not only a denial of history but also objectionable. Historical facts cannot be rejected by cutting out from textbooks what is inconvenient to them. It is clear that the aim of such measures is to complete saffronization of the textbooks. It is also clear whose interest it was that the section on Gandhi's assassination and the subsequent banning of the RSS was omitted from the 12th class political science textbook. Chapters on the Mughal Empire have also been removed from the history textbook of the same class. Medieval history of India excluding the Mughal Empire is incomplete. NCERT is also whitewashing the fake history created by the Sangh Parivar by omitting this section.'

'History does not become history if historical truths are changed or covered with saffron. Through the saffronization of history, the Sangh Parivar is trying to smuggle the politics of hatred and division into the minds of children through textbooks. NCERT is taking positions in favour of RSS' flawed history writing methodology. There needs to be a strong protest against such measures which undermine the secular education envisaged by the Constitution.'

The NCERT dropped some texts from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session. "Gandhiji's death had a magical effect on communal situation in the country", "Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists" and "Organisations like RSS were banned for some time" are among the texts missing from the class 12 political science textbook for the new academic session.

It eliminated some topics from the course last year as part of its "syllabus rationalisation" effort, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as justifications. These topics included lessons on the Gujarat riots, Mughal courts, Emergency, Cold War, and Naxalite movement, among others, from its textbooks.

"The entire rationalisation exercise was done last year, there is nothing new which has happened this year," NCERT Director Dinesh Saklani said.