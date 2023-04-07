Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Kerala Chief Secretary accused of helping controversial firm Zonta Infratech get Govt contract

    When Tom Jose became the chief secretary of the state, he allegedly met the representatives of Zonta during his foreign visits with the Chief Minister. Tom, however, denies all this claim.

    Kozhikode Waste Treatment: Allegations raised against ex Chief Sec Tom Jose for intervention in Zonta Infratech anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Kochi: In a sensational development, it has emerged that former Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose had allegedly met representatives of the controversial company Zonta Infratech following which the firm received a state waste-to-energy contract.

    Kochi-based intermediary Ajith Kumar told Asianet News that Zonta representatives wanted to meet Tom Jose who was then the Managing Director of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, in Kochi. When Tom Jose became the chief secretary of the state, he allegedly met the representatives of Zonta during his foreign visits with the Chief Minister and after that, the agreement was approved. However, Tom Jose has rejected this claim. He has denied meeting the intermediaries.

    Zonta Infratech came to Kerala in 2017-2018. Initially, the company was aiming to secure the Kozhikode Garbage Project. Ajith revealed that Vinu Jose, the company representative, approached him to speak with Tom Jose, who was at the time the Additional Chief Secretary. Ajith met another intermediary Pauly Antony. Pauly introduced him to yet another intermediary, Mohan Vettath so that they could meet Tom Jose. They then allegedly submitted the company's profile to Tom Jose.

    Ajith claimed, "After submitting the Zonta company's profile, I and Vinu Jose once again met Tom Jose. After a while, all formalities were carried out by Mohan Vettath and Tom Jose."

    Ajith also alleged that Tom Jose met the representatives of the company before giving the contract to them and that he was sidelined when the contract was obtained.

    He further alleged, "Mohan Vettah informed us that all top officials are looking into the contract and therefore, you (Ajith) and Pauly need not interfere". 

    When the Chief Minister travelled abroad after Tom Jose was appointed chief secretary, the latter allegedly had meetings with Zonta officials in the Netherlands. Later, Zonta was the only bidder for waste-to-energy projects, and they were awarded the contract. Zonta received a significant tipping fee, which local governments pay the company when the waste is delivered to the facility. The committee led by the Chief Secretary also took into account this favourable status for the corporation in March 2019. Pauly Antony, who Ajith allegedly mentions had further discussions with Tom Jose, is believed to have signed a Rs 3.5 crore deal with Zonta MD Rajkumar Chellappan for liaison. After getting the Kozhikode contract, Pauly Antony was also left out by Zonta.

    Meanwhile, the state government is yet to adopt a hard line against the Zonta company, which has created a massive furore in Kerala. 

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
