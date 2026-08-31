A five-year-old boy died after his father allegedly punched him during a heated dispute with his estranged wife in Noida’s Mamura area of Sector 66, police said.

A five-year-old boy died after his father allegedly punched him during a heated dispute with his estranged wife in Noida’s Mamura area of Sector 66, police said. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Vikash Kumar, was detained on Sunday, a day after the incident, and is currently being questioned.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday when Vikash went to his wife Puja’s room in Sector 66. The couple, who have seven children, have been living separately. A dispute reportedly erupted between the two over an issue, following which Vikash allegedly lost his temper and assaulted their fifth child, Akash.

During the altercation, Vikash allegedly punched the child hard on his back. The impact reportedly caused Akash to collapse and lose consciousness.

“After being hit, the child fell to the ground and became unconscious. The mother immediately took him to the hospital, but doctors declared the child dead,” he said.

At around 5.30pm, Puja called Dial 112 and informed the police that her husband had killed their son. An FIR was subsequently registered against Vikash on the basis of her complaint.

Phase 3 police station SHO Subhash Chandra said, “The FIR has been registered against Vikash under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on the basis of the complaint lodged by child’s mother.”

Vikash, a Mamura resident, works in the cleaning department of a private company, police said. Following the boy’s death, police detained him for questioning.

Police said the exact cause of death and other crucial details will be established after the autopsy report.