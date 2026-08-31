The Nagaland State Lottery has officially announced the results for its Dear Spark Monday weekly draw of August 31, 2026. The lottery offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prizes across multiple categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for August 31, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 38K 24110 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 38K 24110

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: TBA (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 04957, 12638, 15239, 38655, 40222, 42262, 52991, 67557, 86247, 98379

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0760, 0831, 1422, 1556, 3907, 4103, 4418, 4581, 5373, 9246

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0678, 1622, 2153, 2515, 2626, 2883, 4575, 7422, 7814, 9907

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0022, 1022, 1768, 3283, 3805, 5413, 6586, 7440, 8136, 8983, 0028, 1078, 1885, 3311, 4027, 5513, 6626, 7695, 8160, 9072, 0218, 1146, 2036, 3387, 4210, 5543, 6700, 7706, 8221, 9104, 0363, 1245, 2249, 3498, 4251, 5670, 6732, 7714, 8227, 9127, 0462, 1307, 2346, 3598, 4474, 5733, 6913, 7729, 8435, 9139, 0476, 1332, 2403, 3630, 4477, 5755, 7087, 7772, 8478, 9521, 0501, 1517, 2513, 3699, 4737, 5930, 7133, 7848, 8488, 9568, 0580, 1518, 2727, 3713, 4794, 6031, 7225, 7887, 8512, 9729, 0889, 1596, 2776, 3741, 5133, 6151, 7286, 7892, 8560, 9855, 0965, 1650, 2819, 3762, 5333, 6189, 7380, 7949, 8763, 9936

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 31, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.