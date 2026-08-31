Jharkhand's international throwball gold medallist, Amardeep Kumar, is reportedly selling coriander and green chillies in Ranchi's Argora Chowk to make a living. The viral story has sparked an emotional online debate about the lack of support and recognition for Indian athletes post-career.

Four-time gold medallist Amardeep Kumar, Jharkhand's international throwball player, now sells coriander and green chillies. He reportedly runs a stall at Argora Chowk in Ranchi. This stark contrast between past athletic glory and his current struggle ignited an emotional online debate. How much support do Indian athletes really get after their careers?

Kumar's public profile still shows him as an international throwball player. He represented India multiple times abroad. He even raised the Tricolour proudly after he won a throwball gold for India in Malaysia.

Struggling for Livelihood in Ranchi

Despite a remarkable career and numerous accolades, Amardeep Kumar's daily life took a starkly different turn. He now appears as a familiar face at Ranchi's bustling Argora Chowk, selling vegetables. Kumar specifically assists his father at a small stall. He arranges heaps of fresh coriander and green chillies for local customers. This shift shows the grim reality many athletes face once their careers end. They often lack adequate financial security, comprehensive pension plans, or viable alternative employment. A four-time gold medallist once brought glory to India. Now, his presence at a vegetable stall at Argora Chowk symbolizes unfulfilled promises and systemic neglect.

From International Courts to Local Commerce

Amardeep Kumar's journey from promising athlete to street vendor shows a stark paradox in Indian sports. He proudly represented India on multiple international platforms. Kumar won much success, including a memorable moment in Malaysia. There, he secured a throwball gold medal, raising the Tricolour high. That triumph was no accident; he boasts four gold medals. This cemented his status as a formidable international throwball player. Yet, this glorious past contrasts sharply with his present reality at Argora Chowk. The transition from international sports' structured environment to a local market's unpredictable daily grind shows a lack of a strong support system. This system should sustain athletes beyond their playing years. Such drastic change raises serious questions. How does India value and support its sporting heroes once the spotlight dims and their active careers end?

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How Netizen's Reacted

One user wrote, “Smile on his face explain a lot.” Another user wrote, “1 gov. Job to ya bhi deserve karta h.” Another comment read, “He deserves better.”