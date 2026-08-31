An FIR is registered against Rahul Gandhi in Haldwani over his 'untouchability' remarks. A man from the SC community filed a complaint, alleging his sentiments were hurt. Congress calls it an attempt by BJP to silence Rahul Gandhi.

An FIR has been registered against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a complaint alleging that his remarks during a press conference in Delhi on August 29 gave an "untouchability angle" to the issue, Nainital SSP Manjunath T C said on Monday.

The SSP said that Amit Kumar, son of Trilok Singh and a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, approached Kotwali Haldwani on August 30 and submitted a written complaint.

Speaking to ANI, the SSP said, "On August 30, Amit Kumar, son of Trilok Singh, resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, appeared at the Kotwali Haldwani and filed a written legal and formal complaint. In this, he stated that during a press conference in Delhi on August 29, based on incomplete facts, the issue was given an untouchability angle, which has hurt us. He submitted a detailed complaint. Subsequently, the Haldwani station in-charge questioned the complainant, Amit Kumar, who stood by his complaint and gave a statement. After that, the complainant provided technical evidence in the form of a video on a pen drive to the SHO."

The SSP further said that based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3(1)(q) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "Therefore, as per the rules, based on that complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 3(1)(q) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The investigation is being conducted by Shri Amit Saini, Circle Officer and Additional SP Haldwani (PPS officer). Currently, the investigation is underway," he added.

Congress alleges 'anti-Dalit mindset'

Reacting to the FIR, the Congress alleged that the action was aimed at silencing Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of alleged untouchability.

In a post on X, the party said, "The BJP had previously arranged for the purification of the rally site of Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. When Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi raised this serious issue of untouchability, an FIR has now been filed against him as well. The BJP is providing protection to those committing crimes and filing cases against those who speak out against crimes."

The Congress further alleged that the episode reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset" and said that filing FIRs would not suppress the issue. "This entire episode exposes the BJP-RSS's anti-Dalit mindset. There is no place for Dalits in their system--this proves it. They think that by getting FIRs filed, their crimes will be covered up and this matter will be suppressed. This is their misconception. Every Dalit, exploited, and deprived person in this country knows who is raising their voice and who is engaged in suppressing their rights. The country is watching everything," the party said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rajkumar Verka criticised the FIR and said the party would not be intimidated by such action. "BJP wants to intimidate us with FIRs. But the Congress, who did not fear the British, so why would it fear them?... They can file as many FIRs as they like and make as much noise as they please; we will not be intimidated... this is a matter of Dalit self-respect, a fight Rahul Gandhi is championing. By filing this FIR against Rahul Gandhi, they have insulted not just him, but the dignity of all Dalits and the Constitution of this country," Verka told ANI.

Background of the Complaint

The developments came after Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint over his statements regarding the 'shuddhikaran yajna' (purification ritual) conducted at the venue where Kharge had addressed a Congress rally on August 8.

The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the purification ritual was "another name for untouchability" and demanded registration of an FIR against those involved under the SC/ST Act. He said the act violated constitutional values and sought action from the authorities. "This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi said. (ANI)