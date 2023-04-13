No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here

At response to persistent public complaints about specific activities making the park ambience improper for children, new rules prohibiting PDA, food, and gaming at Cubbon Park have been adopted. Authorities have stated that the new PDA limitation is not just for etiquette, but also for safety, since snakes have been captured in several areas.

For people visiting Bengaluru's most-loved space, a new set of regulations has been imposed in Cubbon Park. The new regulations state that couples are not allowed to be too close to each other, food is not permitted, photographs and films are prohibited, and sports and tree climbing are not permitted.

Meanwhile, security guards have been monitoring the 300-acre park for a month, blowing whistles and yelling instructions over loudspeakers to groups they believe are breaking the laws. The official said that loudspeakers at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park are not meant to disturb rule-following couples, but only those who “break the rules and spoil the park.”

The move comes following various complaints from the public about certain activities rendering the park atmosphere inappropriate for children.

"We've been receiving complaints from families (about public displays of affection by couples)," a horticulture and sericulture department official told media. He further said, "The problem isn't merely one of politeness. It's also a matter of safety, since couples hide behind bushes, where snakes and insects may attack. The loudspeakers are solely for individuals who flout the rules and ruin the park, not for pleasant couples."

Safety is a top priority, especially for the canoodling couples who are hidden from public view as a cobra was captured less than a week ago from one such spot frequented by couples, he added.

