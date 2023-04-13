Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Denied ticket to contest, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits party

    The remarked that if party stalwart BS Yediyurappa does not attend BJP rallies, people would not turn up in large numbers. The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Denied ticket to contest, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits party AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy on Thursday (April 13) resigned from the party after he was denied ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, and blamed national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting nominated.

    The remarked that if party stalwart BS Yediyurappa does not attend BJP rallies, people would not turn up in large numbers. The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Former CM Jagadish Shettar meets Nadda, likely to be fielded in Assembly polls

    The second list of BJP candidates that was announced last night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere. Kumaraswamy hit out at BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting the ticket and said he will decide on his next move after discussing with his supporters and people of his constituency.

    The MLA cited personal rivalry between him and Ravi as the reason for him missing the ticket. Speculations are rife that the leader from SC community may join JD(S) or contest as an independent.

    "I have sent in my resignation to the party office and will hand over (resignation as MLA) to the Speaker soon. I will discuss with my supporters and voters and decide my next move in a couple of days," he said. 

    Modi surname case: Patna court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on April 25

    "CT Ravi has ensured that I don't get a ticket due to personal reasons, he has that strength now as national general secretary. If I was in his position and he was in mine, I would have done the same thing," he said, and warned the BJP that Ravi will decimate the party.

    Kumaraswamy said if veteran leader BS Yediyurappa switches off his phone for a week, the party won't win even 50 seats.

    The 57-year-old questioned the reason as to why he was denied the ticket. "I have age and ability on my side." Recently, there was a large-scale protest Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when Yediyurappa had visited there.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested anr

    Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested

    Jagan Mohan Reddy is India richest CM Telangana KCR has maximum criminal cases reveals ADR report gcw

    Jagan Mohan Reddy is India's richest CM, Telangana's KCR has maximum criminal cases: ADR report

    ED books BBC India for foreign exchange violations

    ED books BBC India, agency probes foreign exchange violations

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; Charges of culpable homicide to remain anr

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; HC upholds culpable homicide charges

    Army jawan accidentally shoots self at Bhatinda military station no link to previous incident gcw

    Army jawan killed in accidental shooting at Bhatinda military station, no link to previous incident

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested anr

    Kerala: Goons unleash attack in Thiruvananthapuram; Four arrested

    Jagan Mohan Reddy is India richest CM Telangana KCR has maximum criminal cases reveals ADR report gcw

    Jagan Mohan Reddy is India's richest CM, Telangana's KCR has maximum criminal cases: ADR report

    Deepika Padukone to Radhika Apte: 7 actresses who were advised for nose and boob jobs to star in films vma

    Deepika Padukone to Radhika Apte: 7 actresses who were advised for nose and boob jobs to star in films

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series AHA

    Mrs Undercover to Jubilee Part 2: Your OTT wrap-up for this weekend, check out new movies, web series

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others (Photos) RBA

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon