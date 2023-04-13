Karnataka Election 2023: Denied ticket to contest, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy quits party

The remarked that if party stalwart BS Yediyurappa does not attend BJP rallies, people would not turn up in large numbers. The three-time MLA said he will also be submitting his resignation as legislator to the Assembly Speaker soon.

Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy on Thursday (April 13) resigned from the party after he was denied ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, and blamed national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting nominated.

The second list of BJP candidates that was announced last night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere. Kumaraswamy hit out at BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting the ticket and said he will decide on his next move after discussing with his supporters and people of his constituency.

The MLA cited personal rivalry between him and Ravi as the reason for him missing the ticket. Speculations are rife that the leader from SC community may join JD(S) or contest as an independent.

"I have sent in my resignation to the party office and will hand over (resignation as MLA) to the Speaker soon. I will discuss with my supporters and voters and decide my next move in a couple of days," he said.

"CT Ravi has ensured that I don't get a ticket due to personal reasons, he has that strength now as national general secretary. If I was in his position and he was in mine, I would have done the same thing," he said, and warned the BJP that Ravi will decimate the party.

Kumaraswamy said if veteran leader BS Yediyurappa switches off his phone for a week, the party won't win even 50 seats.

The 57-year-old questioned the reason as to why he was denied the ticket. "I have age and ability on my side." Recently, there was a large-scale protest Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when Yediyurappa had visited there.

(With inputs from PTI)