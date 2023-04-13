Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF

    Earlier, the police had arrested Dr. Akhlaq, husband of Atiq's sister Ayesha Noori and sent him to jail. Guddu, the shooter involved in the Umesh Pal shootout case, went to the house of Muslim Ayesha Noori. 

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and shooter Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees 5 Lakh each was on Thursday (April 13) killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (UPSTF) team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. 

    From the operation, officials recovered sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

    It is reportedly said that the marriage of Atiq's son Asad was fixed with the daughter of Ayesha Noori. The two got engaged last year. Atiq's son Asad was involved in the shootout case of Umesh Pal.

    Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal. His two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.    

    Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

    The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. 

    Atiq Ahmad is also an accused in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

