DMK's TKS Elangovan says the opposition won't hinder CM Vijay's Karur visit, calling it his democratic right. He clarified a legal move was against a TVK member's speech and not an attempt to stop the CM's political activities.

DMK Clarifies Stance on CM's Visit

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday asserted that the opposition has no intention of hindering Chief Minister Vijay's Karur visit, stating that such restrictions have no place in a democracy. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan emphasised that Vijay is free to travel and interact with the public as he pleases. "It cannot happen in a democratic country. Nobody can stop somebody from going to another place. Who can stop? If Vijay wanted to go there, he could have gone there and met the people. He should have gone to every household and met the people. Who can stop him? Even now, if he is going, we are not bothered," Elangovan said.

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The DMK leader further clarified the party's legal stance, following reports of a petition involving the TVK. He maintained that the legal move was directed at a specific speech made by a senior member of Vijay's party and was not an attempt to curb Vijay's political activities. "We filed a petition only on the speech by a senior party member... In our petition, there is not a single word asking the Supreme Court to stop Vijay from going to Karur," the spokesperson clarified.

Ruling Party Accuses DMK of Obstruction

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Minister P Nirmal Kumar launched a sharp attack against the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that the party is actively attempting to block Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visits to Karur, following the stampede. Speaking with ANI, the minister characterised the district of Karur as a site of "lifetime tragedy" for the ruling party and stated that the administration remains committed to visiting the region to engage with the local populace. "You all could see why DMK is very much worried when we speak about Karur, and whenever we say Karur, why DMK is afraid and worried. CM Vijay has all rights to go out to every part of Tamil Nadu. Karur is our lifetime tragedy, and all those people are part of our family. We have still not been able to come out of that tragedy," he said.

CM Vijay's Karur Itinerary

Earlier on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Aadhav Arjuna inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's visit to Karur. During the visit, CM Vijay will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various government welfare projects. He is also set to hand over compassionate appointment orders to the family members who lost their lives in the Karur tragedy.

A separate TVK party event will be held at the Atlas Ground in Karur. Preparations for the meeting, including the erection of a large venue and security arrangements, are underway round the clock. Around 5,000 people are expected to attend the event, with entry restricted through QR code-based identity cards. (ANI)