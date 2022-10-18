NIA raids across 50 locations in Northern India against terrorists, gangsters nexus

Separate NIA teams working in coordination with state police forces conducted raids in more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and the Delhi-NCR region at gangsters' sites based on specific inputs.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across states on Tuesday to dismantle an emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad. The raids were conducted in more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and the Delhi-NCR region by separate NIA teams working in coordination with state police forces at gangsters' locations based on specific inputs.

According to sources, gangster Naresh Shetty's home in Haryana's Jhajjar and Kabbadi promoter Jagga Jandia's home in Punjab's Bathinda are being raided.

The raids were carried out after most of the desperate gang leaders and their associates from India and abroad were identified and charged.

These gangs were leading and carrying out numerous terror and criminal activities, using cyberspace to publicise their crimes and instil fear in the general public. "Recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors, and others have created widespread fear among the people," the NIA had previously stated.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but rather part of a larger conspiracy involving terrorists, gangsters, and drug smuggling cartels operating inside and outside the country. Many of these gang leaders and members fled India and are now operating in countries such as Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, and China.

In the last nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan, raising serious concerns about the country's internal security.

