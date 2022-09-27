Nationwide crackdown on PFI continues, over 100 held after raids

Search operations are underway in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. Over 70 members of the outfit, which has been accused of promoting radical Islam, were detained.

Raids continued in multiple states on Tuesday as part of the ongoing crackdown against the Popular Front of India.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has picked up at least 30 people for their alleged involvement in suspicious activities. One of the four suspects, identified as Shoaib, was reportedly taken into custody from the Shaheen Bagh area. The Special Cell is also conducting search operations in many areas. The operations reportedly started late Monday night in northeast Delhi. To note, one of the main offices of the PFI is in the sensitive Shaheen Bagh locality. Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa confirmed that a "joint, coordinated action" was underway against the PFI.

Reports of raids are also underway in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam. Till the last reports came in, at least ten people had been detained in Gujarat for questioning over links with the PFI.

57 detained in raids across Uttar Pradesh

In the raids jointly carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force and the local police simultaneously across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, at least 57 people were taken into custody. According to Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar, documents and evidence were collected during the raids.

25 PFI activists arrested in Assam

The Assam Police arrested 25 PFI cadre on Tuesday from different districts. Most of those arrested -- 10 -- were from Goalpara. Another five were arrested from Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri. Arrests were also made from Barpeta, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa and Karimganj. The Assam government has time and again reiterated that the PFI met the criteria to be banned in the country because of its activities.

MP Police detains 21 people over PFI links

In operations conducted in eight districts of the state, the Madhya Pradesh Police has detained 21 more people with links to the PFI. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said more suspects were picked up based on the interrogation of those arrested last week from Indore and Ujjain.

Four PFI activists were arrested from the state in the NIA-led multi-agency operation last Thursday. Law enforcement agencies have accused the PFI of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

Over 80 PFI and SDPI activists detained in Karnataka

The Karnataka police detained over 80 people, mostly PFI and Social Democratic Party of India members from across the state. Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Alok Kumar said the arrests were made during an eight-hour-long operation on the basis of intelligence inputs that these suspects were trying to foment trouble. SDPI is the political wing of the PFI. The operation was on since 3 am and ended around 11 am, he said, adding that those who have been taken into custody have been creating disorder, inciting communal violence or trying to foment trouble in the society in the past and even now.

Several PFI leaders were detained from rural and urban areas of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday. In the Dakshina Kannada district, PFI leaders were detained from Ullal, Talapady, Mangaluru and other areas and booked under sections 151 and 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). In the Udupi district, five PFI leaders were taken into custody after raids conducted in their houses at Byndoor, Gangolli, Hoode and Adi Udupi. The detained persons are from Adi Udupi and Byndoor.

Maha: 4 PFI activists arrested from Thane

In the Thane district of Maharashtra, police arrested four PFI activists for alleged anti-national activities. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said the arrests were made on Monday night in a joint operation by the crime branch and local police officials. Two PFI members were nabbed from Mumbra, while one each was arrested from Kalyan and Bhiwandi towns

