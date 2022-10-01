Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

    On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led multi-agency teams arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    The Centre has provided Y category security cover to as many as five RSS leaders in Kerala after the central intelligence agencies warned of a possible threat to them from the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

    According to reports, the Y category security cover has been accorded to the RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union Home Ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies.

    Also read: Not just PFI, 8 of its fronts have also been banned; Here's why

    According to documents recovered by central probe agencies during the recent crackdown on the PFI, the five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders are understood to have been on the radar of the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

    Earlier this week, the central government banned the PFI and its associates for five years, citing threats to security and terror links.

    The Union Home Ministry said that PFI and its associates and affiliates were found to have been involved in serious offences, including "terrorism, its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding Constitutional set up of India, disturbing public order etc. prejudicial to India's integrity, security, sovereignty."

    Also read: PFI banned for five years, Government cites national security threat

    This action, by the Centre, came days after nationwide searches against the PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its workers and leaders and seizure of several dozen properties.

    The ministry also said there had been several instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

    Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

    On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led multi-agency teams arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

    Though the Islamic organisation claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India, law enforcement agencies often accused it of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala in 2006 and is headquartered in Delhi.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS submarine deal

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS at IAEA

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next three days; check details AJR

    Weather forecast: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next three days; check details

    Congress president polls: Shashi Tharoor to kickstart campaign at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur AJR

    Congress president polls: Shashi Tharoor to kickstart campaign at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced how to check revised results other details gcw

    Karnataka KCET Result 2022 announced; how to check revised results, other details

    Amidst troubled marriage rumours, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulge in PDA drb

    Amidst troubled marriage rumours, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone indulge in PDA

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Want to be involved in these games - Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby (City vs United)-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Want to be involved in these games' - Ten Hag ahead of Manchester Derby

    Don to Kaal Patthar Kaalia Amitabh Bachchan's films that you can rewatch in the theatres on his 80th birthday sur

    Don to Kaal Patthar, Kaalia, Amitabh Bachchan's films that you can re-watch in the theatres on his 80th birth

    Amitabh Bachchan conveys a motivational story on KBC; watch the viral video - gps

    Amitabh Bachchan conveys a motivational story on KBC; watch the viral video

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon