PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

On September 22, the National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led multi-agency teams arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI.

The Centre has provided Y category security cover to as many as five RSS leaders in Kerala after the central intelligence agencies warned of a possible threat to them from the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to reports, the Y category security cover has been accorded to the RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union Home Ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies.

According to documents recovered by central probe agencies during the recent crackdown on the PFI, the five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders are understood to have been on the radar of the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

Earlier this week, the central government banned the PFI and its associates for five years, citing threats to security and terror links.

The Union Home Ministry said that PFI and its associates and affiliates were found to have been involved in serious offences, including "terrorism, its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding Constitutional set up of India, disturbing public order etc. prejudicial to India's integrity, security, sovereignty."

This action, by the Centre, came days after nationwide searches against the PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its workers and leaders and seizure of several dozen properties.

The ministry also said there had been several instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Though the Islamic organisation claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India, law enforcement agencies often accused it of promoting radical Islam. The organisation was formed in Kerala in 2006 and is headquartered in Delhi.