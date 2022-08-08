NIA conducts raids in Jammu against Jamaat-e-Islami members in terror funding case

NIA believes funds being raised by JeI are also channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others. Following a high-level security meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act banning the organisation.

In connection with a case involving the funding of terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted numerous searches on Monday in the Jammu and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir against members of the outlawed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Since early this morning, simultaneous raids have been conducted at almost a dozen locations at the homes of JeI office-bearers and members in various areas of the two districts, according to the officials.

According to official sources, the raids are taking place in the Jammu city of Bhatindi as well as the Doda district's Dhara-Gundana, Munshi Mohalla, Akramband, Nagri Nai Basti, Kharoti Bhagwah, Thalela, and Malothi Bhalla.

According to them, the searches are being done as part of a case involving the sponsorship of terrorism. The case, which was filed by the NIA suo-motto on February 5 of last year, concerns the actions of members of the JeI who have been raising money both domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of "Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal," ostensibly to support charitable and other welfare endeavours, but who instead use the funds for "violent and secessionist" activities.

The NIA claims that through well-organized networks of JeI cadres, cash collected by JeI are also funnelled to terrorist groups that are outlawed, including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and others.

The NIA has stated that the JeI had been encouraging gullible Kashmiri youth and enlisting new members (Rukuns) in the Union territory to take part in disruptive separatist operations. On the basis that it was "in close touch" with terrorist organisations and was anticipated to "increase separatist activities" in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre banned JeI in February 2019 for five years under anti-terror laws.

Following a high-level security meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act banning the organisation.