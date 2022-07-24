Cryptocurrencies sent from Qatar funded Bihar terror module

According to a police officer close to the investigation, Danish allegedly received funds in the form of cryptocurrency from Qatar-based organisation Alfalhi. He was also allegedly in touch with a Pakistani national named Faizan and a Pakistan-based fundamentalist group, Tehriq-e-Labbaiq, regularly.

The accused in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case in Bihar used to allegedly receive funds in the form of cryptocurrencies from Qatar, the investigation into the matter has revealed.

Phulwari Sharif resident Marguv Ahmad Danish (26) was arrested on July 15 for allegedly operating two WhatsApp groups -- 'Direct Jihad' and 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' -- to propagate anti-India views. He is believed to be the administrator of the group and is connected with several other overseas groups. The National Investigation Agency is probing the case.

According to a police officer close to the investigation, Danish allegedly received funds in the form of cryptocurrency from Qatar-based organisation Alfalhi. He was also allegedly in touch with a Pakistani national named Faizan and a Pakistan-based fundamentalist group, Tehriq-e-Labbaiq, regularly.

Investigators claimed that messages disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being shared on the group (Ghazwa-e-Hind).

The terror module was busted by the Bihar Police on July 14 after three persons were arrested. for their alleged links with the extremist organisation Popular Front of India and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities. Among those arrested was a retired Jharkhand Police officer Mohammad Jallauddin. Jallauddin and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna, while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad three days later from Lucknow following a request by the Bihar Police.

Officials claimed that Athar and Jallauddin were teaching locals how to use knives and swords and instigating them for communal violence.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case. The agency will grill the accused in custody to track down the funds transacted by them and whether "proceeds of crime" were generated through money laundering.

