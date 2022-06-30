Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    An instance of a politician from Rajasthan allegedly donating about Rs 2 lakh to Dawat-e-Islami is under the radar of agencies probing the case. 

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Udaipur, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 7:57 PM IST

    Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, under the scanner in the brutal Udaipur killing case, is said to have collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from some border villages and towns of Rajasthan in just about a month this year. 

    According to PTI sources in the security establishment, an instance of a politician from the desert state allegedly donating about Rs 2 lakh to the organisation is under the radar of agencies probing the case. 

    When contacted by PTI, the politician, who is not being identified, said he would soon revert but did not answer calls or messages later. The officials said the agencies had flagged several recent propaganda and radical activities of the organisation in the border areas of Jaisalmer and Barmer, including Rs 20 lakh it collected in donations from locals in the Jaisalmer district in April alone. 

    Also read: Pak link to Udaipur murder emerges: Accused Ghouse Mohammad followed Dawat-e-Islami

    The organisation, the sources said, collected funds in the name of charitable Islamic works. Their footprints were found in other state border districts, as far as in the forward areas of Gujarat and even some regions of Jammu and Kashmir. 

    The sources said the agencies also found that the organisation distributed some literature, in the online and hard copy mode, targeting the border population, especially those in the younger age group. 

    The Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami website says the outfit was established in 1981. On its website, the outfit describes itself as a "global non-political Islamic organisation working for the propagation of the Quran and Sunnah throughout the globe".

    Also read: Udaipur murder: CM Gehlot meets Kanhaiya Lal's family; says NIA should file charge sheet soon

    One of the two prime accused in the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur on Tuesday, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Pakistan-based organisation, Rajasthan DGP M L Lather had said. Ghouse, Lather said, had visited Karachi in 2014. Ghouse and Riaz Akhtari allegedly hacked Teli to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam. 

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the probe in the case and said the two wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country". Some of the cadres of Dawat-e-Islami have been found to be involved in terror incidents, including the assassination of Pakistan's Punjab province Governor Salman Taseer in 2011.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM? - adt

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra CM?

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Rs 62 crore: That's the train travel bill of our MPs in past 5 years

    Mumbai 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir, once declared dead by Pakistan, to be quizzed

    Pakistan to quiz 'dead' 26/11 terror handler Sajid Mir

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM, will take oath at 7:30 pm today; thanks PM Modi, Fadnavis

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    football When Lionel Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie De Jong would reach a 'higher level' snt

    When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Watch Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views-tgy

    Watch: Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views

    Watch Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists-tgy

    Watch: Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon