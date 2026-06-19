The NIA has chargesheeted a second accused, Shaik Mansoor, in a 2025 Andhra Pradesh terror case. An aide to Shaik Amanulla, he was found living under a fake identity and had helped transport explosives for planned targeted killings.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a second accused in last year's Andhra Pradesh case linked to the recovery of explosives intended for use in terror acts.

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In the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Vijayawada, accused Shaik Mansoor alias Mohammed Ali alias Vijayakumar has been named under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Investigation and Arrests

A close aide and co-conspirator along with the earlier chargesheeted accused Shaik Amanulla alias Abubakar Siddique, Mohammad Ali was arrested in December 2025 in the case - RC-17/2025/NIA/DLI.

NIA, which had taken over the case from Andhra Pradesh Police, said a total of three accused, including Shaik Amanulla, have so far been arrested in the case.

NIA said explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from Shaik Amanulla's house, which led the agency to file NIA had chargesheet against him in February this year.

Accused Lived Under Fictitious Identity

At the time of his arrest, Mohammad Ali was found living under a fictitious identity after absconding from Tamil Nadu in a bomb blast case of 1999, said the NIA.

As per the agency, Mohammad Ali had been living under the fake name of Shaik Mansoor in Rayachoty town of Annamayya district in Andhra Pradesh, using fraudulently obtained government identity papers.

Conspiracy for Targeted Killings

NIA chargesheet mentions that Mohammad Ali had been radicalised, recruited and trained in making bombs by Shaik Amanulla.

"Mohammad Ali had assisted Amanulla in transporting explosives to a hideout in Rayachoty."

The agency also said that the two men had conspired to undertake targeted killings of leaders of a particular community to create terror among the people, and to further their nefarious agenda to establish shariya law in India. (ANI)