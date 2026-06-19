A New York-based executive shared how her grandmother in India was disappointed by her unmarried status, even though she runs a multi-million-dollar company and has built a successful life in one of the world's most competitive cities.

A New York-based executive shared how her grandmother in India was disappointed by her unmarried status, even though she runs a multi-million-dollar company and has built a successful life in one of the world's most competitive cities. The viral Instagram video, posted by Hemakshi Motka, sparked debate about marriage, success and women's self-worth.

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According to Motka, during a community event in India, where traditional blankets were being distributed exclusively to married daughters, her grandmother was left disheartened because she could not collect one on her granddaughter's behalf.

Motka says in the video, “My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married.”

“So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon, 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket,” she added.

While the story initially drew laughs, Motka used the moment to reflect on the pressures many women face when societal milestones are valued above personal accomplishments.

She encouraged women to define success on their own terms rather than seeking validation through marriage or external approval.

"And while I laughed, it made me think. As women, we're often taught to celebrate the moments when we're chosen. A proposal. A wedding. Approval. But your mojo is about choosing yourself. It's the confidence to build a career, take risks, make your own money, and create a life you're proud of," Motka wrote in her caption.

She further stressed the importance of self-belief and independence, writing, “Because titles and other people's opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere. Wear your mojo.”

The viral post has sparked a conversation about changing definitions of success, generational expectations and the enduring pressure many women face to prioritise marriage over personal achievements.