Expert Ravindra Khaiwal attributes the Nepal flood crisis to geological instability and climate change, causing melting permafrost in the Himalayas. The Bhotekoshi flood death toll has hit 626, with over 2,400 missing and large-scale rescue efforts.

Root Causes Beyond Rainfall

Professor Ravindra Khaiwal at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health on Saturday highlighted that the root causes of the recent flood crises in Nepal extend far beyond seasonal heavy rainfall, pointing to deep-seated geological instability and accelerating climate change.

According to Khaiwal, the Himalayan region is inherently one of the most sensitive disaster zones on the planet due to active plate tectonics. "If we look at the Himalayan region, it is a very sensitive zone in terms of natural disasters. The Eurasian and Indian plates are colliding with each other, making the region highly unstable and prone to earthquakes, landslides, and snow avalanches. The main reasons are geological instability and climate change. Due to global warming, temperatures are rising, causing Himalayan permafrost, the ice that has remained frozen for thousands of years, to melt. Glaciers are retreating, and the soil is becoming loose," he said.

Devastating Toll and Rescue Efforts

The statement comes as the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster has risen to 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As of 8 am on Saturday, the Nepal Army and rescue teams had evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, by Army helicopters. Another 200 people were rescued through ground operations, while 1,706 injured people received medical treatment at the Emergency Treatment Centre. The Nepal Army has deployed around 6,700 personnel for rescue and relief operations.

Recovery Operations by District

Meanwhile, Chitwan has recorded the highest number of recovered bodies at 233, including human remains, followed by Nawalparasi East with 158, Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31 and Rasuwa with 13.

Security Personnel Among Missing

Among those reported missing are 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

India Extends Support

India has extended relief and rescue support to Nepal, with the third flight carrying assistance reaching Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India has also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team to assist in the relief operations. (ANI)