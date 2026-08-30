Delhi Police Special Cell's Counter-Intelligence team has arrested four members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau syndicate, including two wanted hitmen, from Kota, Rajasthan. The hitmen carried rewards and were linked to multiple high-profile murders.

The Counter-Intelligence team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four members of the notorious Himanshu Bhau syndicate from Kota, Rajasthan.

Two Wanted Hitmen Among Four Arrested

The arrested individuals, including two primary hitmen, have been identified as Raman alias Fauji (19) and Karan (22). Both of the arrested accused carried individual cash rewards on their heads from law enforcement agencies in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The duo was wanted in connection with multiple high-profile homicides and targeted shooting incidents across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

String of Heinous Crimes

Some of the heinous crimes the hitmen were wanted in included the 2025 Aya Nagar Murder, where a dairy businessman, Ratan, was killed after firing 70 rounds of fire. Another case was the 2025 Dwarka Mor Murder of Mohit Dagar, where 20 rounds were fired. The duo was also wanted in tha attack on Sunny Ritoli in December 2025, an arch-rival of Himanshu Bhau, in Village Ritoli, Rohtak, Haryana, which resulted in one fatality and injuries to four other persons. The two accused were also involved in the 2026 Kakod Bulandshahr Firing incident for opening indiscriminate firing on Jitendra alias Jeetu, rival of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya, at Kakod, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

Individual Offences

In addition to these joint offences, accused Karan was wanted for firing at a house in Rewari at the house of one Shekhar Rao. he was also the prime accsued in using an automatic carbine and targeting a village Sarpanch in Palwal, Haryana. Raman was separately wanted under the Arms Act by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Accomplices and Legal Action

Apart from Karan and Raman, two of their accomplices, who are brothers, have also been arrested for providing them shelter and acting as their money mules. They have been identified as Shekher Tiwari (23) and Vinod Tiwari (30, both residents of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

All four accused have been produced before the concerned Court, and their Police Custody remand has been obtained for further investigation.