Following deadly flash floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River that killed 157 and left 400 missing, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and several Indian state governments have established emergency helplines to assist affected citizens.

Multiple state governments, along with the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, have activated emergency helplines to assist affected individuals after families after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi River on Wednesday, killing atleast 157 individuals while 400 remain missing.

The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

Emergency Helplines Activated

The Embassy of India in Nepal has set up helpline numbers: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, and +977 981 032 6117, which are also available on WhatsApp.

The Government of Karnataka has activated its State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 1070 or 080-22253707, and is compiling a list of Karnataka residents stranded in Nepal or the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Telangana has set up a Helpline & Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, where families can reach Vandhana at 9871999044, Ch Chakravarthi at 9949351270, or G Rakshit Naik at 9618597969. Families are asked to share the affected person's name, passport details, mobile number, last known location, tour operator details, and family contact information.

In West Bengal, the Kolkata Police helpline is 18003455678, with a WhatsApp number at 9874902880, while the West Bengal Police can be reached at 033-24793311 and 9147890181.

Citizens of Uttar Pradesh who are stranded or need assistance have been asked to contact 1070.

Maharashtra has set up a toll-free State Control Room at 1070, with a control room number at +91-9321587143 and an official email at controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

In Keralam, helpline numbers 9447111844 and 9737132147 have been made available for those seeking assistance.

Rajasthan's Disaster Management Department has directed families to contact its State Emergency Operation Centre at 1070 or 112, or at 0141-2851960, 0141-2385776, 0141-2385777, 0141-2227296, 0141-2927392 and 0141-2227603.

Odisha has set up a 24x7 control room in New Delhi, reachable at 011-23012807, 7428135044 and 8527580245.

Government of Sikkim has established a dedicated helpline for the assistance of people from Sikkim who may be stranded, affected, or in need of urgent assistance in Nepal: 03592201145, 03592202461 and 03592202256.

The scale of those missing has raised concerns that Wednesday's floods could rank among the deadliest disasters in Nepal's modern history. (ANI)