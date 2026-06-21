The NEET-UG re-examination for over 22.79 lakh candidates began on Sunday with extensive security measures by the NTA, including CCTV, jammers, and biometric checks. The re-exam was necessitated by a paper leak which is being probed by the CBI.

The NEET-UG re-examination commenced on Sunday at 2 pm amid tight security at various examination centres in the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination, which is being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India, as well as at 14 international locations. The entry for the exam centres followed a strict process with metal dectectors in place.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comprehensive Security Measures

To ensure a secure and efficient examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented comprehensive security and surveillance measures across the exam rooms. The rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras that are being monitored. Jammers provided by ECIL and BEL have also been deployed. The NTA has stationed two invigilators in every room, with over ten functionaries present at each centre. The frisking staff numbers 38,795 and there is 48,448 biometric staff for face authentication, approximately 6,700 observers, over 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel per centre.

Logistical security has been prioritized through the mobilization of police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts, with all confidential materials verified at custodian banks. The NTA has also focused on candidate welfare by providing drinking water, ORS, and ambulances at centers, along with shade and seating for waiting parents. Additionally, exam rooms are equipped with wall clocks and extra rough sheets--including versions for left-handed candidates--while extended time has been allotted to offset the necessary entry formalities.

🩺 NEET (UG) 2026 - NTA is ready for tomorrow, 21 June. After meticulous preparation, the National Testing Agency has put in place comprehensive arrangements for a fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination - across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

State Governments Extend Support

For easy waiting period, the Delhi government has set up special cooling zones to provide relief from the intense summer heat. Odisha and Uttarakhand government provided free bus travel for candidates for easy transit to the centres.

In Raichur, examination staff asked students to remove chains and other restricted accessories. Authorities are conducting thorough verification and security checks to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

Police Detail Security in Indore

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Security-I), Indore, Priti Tiwari, highlighted the security measures for smooth conduct of examination. "The police have taken out all the materials under very tight security, with complete security and traffic arrangements in place, and under the supervision of the CP, they are being safely transported to their respective centres. The area has been divided into four zones, and the DCPs are monitoring and issuing instructions in all the zones," she said.

Re-examination Amid CBI Probe

The re-examination was necessitated following paper leak which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The probe agency has made several arrests in the case. (ANI)