    NCW chief Rekha Sharma visits Hathras stampede site, calls for FIR against godman

    The Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao provided a detailed account of the events leading to the stampede in a letter to the Hathras District Magistrate.

    In the aftermath of a tragic stampede that claimed 121 lives and left 28 injured during a Satsang in Hathras, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday (July 3) visited the site. Rekha Sharma expressed her concern over the incident, attributing the chaos to the actions of Bhole Baba's sevak.

    "I have heard that all the irregularities were caused by the 'sevak'. I spoke with the Police and they too said that they have registered an FIR against him," Sharma said. She stressed the necessity of filing an FIR against the godman, Bhole Baba, noting suspicious behavior such as restricting photographs and confiscating followers' phones, which could indicate an attempt to avoid evidence.

    Sharma highlighted the vulnerability of the victims, most of whom were women. "It is a matter of concern that most of the deceased were women. It was easier to mislead these women as they were illiterate. We need to make women aware of such Gurus...We will counsel women in the time to come to beware of such so-called godmen," she said.

    The NCW chief has requested a detailed report on the actions taken from the local administration.

    The Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sikandra Rao provided a detailed account of the events leading to the stampede in a letter to the Hathras District Magistrate. According to SDM Rao, the incident occurred as followers surged forward to catch a glimpse of Bhole Baba and collect soil from around his feet as he prepared to leave the venue. The crowd's movement led to a deadly stampede.

    The police have filed a case against the event organizers, although Bhole Baba's name is conspicuously absent from the FIR. Instead, 'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar, who is currently on the run, has been named in the complaint.

