Anant, Radhika Sangeet: Ambani Badi Bahu Sloka looks prisitne in white

Entertainment
Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's 'badi bahu,' captivated all at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in a stunning white saree by Australian designer Tamara Ralph
Shloka Mehta dazzled in a stunning ensemble from Australian designer Tamara Ralph at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony
Her choice of attire featured a beautiful white-hued saree with intricate floral embroidery at the bottom and a crepe form near the pallu
Complementing her saree, Shloka wore a heavily pearl-embedded halter-neck blouse with crystal-studded bow-back buttons
To enhance her overall appearance, Shloka opted for a uniquely braided hairdo paired with glamorous makeup. This combination added an extra touch of elegance to her look
Statement earrings and a diamond-studded hathphool completed Shloka Mehta's ensemble, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication
Celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor did her make-up for the evening