Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet

Deepika shared her excitement, mentioning that her baby wants to 'party on Friday night' as she got ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony
On Instagram, Deepika posted stunning images from the sangeet night, where she wore a royal blue saree with intricate golden embroidery by Torani, paired with a matching blouse
Completing her look, Deepika accessorized with a pearl choker and statement earrings. Her makeup featured kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, dark-nude lipstick, and highlighted cheeks
With her hair styled in a bun, Deepika's overall look was nothing short of regal. In one photo, she proudly displayed her baby bump
