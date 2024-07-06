Entertainment

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet

Deepika shared her excitement, mentioning that her baby wants to 'party on Friday night' as she got ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

On Instagram, Deepika posted stunning images from the sangeet night, where she wore a royal blue saree with intricate golden embroidery by Torani, paired with a matching blouse

Completing her look, Deepika accessorized with a pearl choker and statement earrings. Her makeup featured kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, dark-nude lipstick, and highlighted cheeks

With her hair styled in a bun, Deepika's overall look was nothing short of regal. In one photo, she proudly displayed her baby bump

To complement her regal saree, Deepika chose a matching blouse that perfectly balanced the outfit's grandeur. Her accessories included a delicate pearl choker

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
