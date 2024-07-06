Anant Ambani, Radhika Sangeet ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni and others attend Ambani function

Celebrities from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wife wife Shakshi Dhoni and others attend Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at NMACC today in Mumbai

Ambani Sangeet

Celebrities from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wife wife Shakshi Dhoni and others attend Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at NMACC today in Mumbai

Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma

Actress Neha Sharma graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant with her sister Aisha Sharma

Salman Khan

Salman Khan looked dapper as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a black suit

Ayan Mukherjee

'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee looked dapper in a black sherwaani and white pants at Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony at NMACC

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari looked stunning in an orange lehanga as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Nanda looked stunning in a red ensemble as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika, Anant

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

Ex-Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he attended the sangeet ceremony with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan wore a floral ensemble looking chic and gracious as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani in a silver, golden saree

Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday

Bhavna Panday attended the sangeet ceremony with daughter Ananya Panday. The mother-daughter duo looked gracious in pastel hues

Genelia D'SOuza, Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia wore a dark emerald colour ensemble and Riteish wore ivory coloured sherwaani for the sangeet

Madhuri Dixit with Husband

Madhuri Dixit attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a golden embellished net saree. Her husband Sriram Rene attended wore a blue bandhgala

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a stunning lehanga saree

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a pure white emsemble looking beautiful

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur

Alia Bhatt posed with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur at the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black and golden ensemble as she attended the sangeet of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a silver emsemble

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony in a dark pink sequin saree paired with off-shoulder full sleeve blouse

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakshi Dhoni

Ex-Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the sangeet ceremony with wife Shakshi Dhoni. Both were styled in complimentary dresses

Latest Videos