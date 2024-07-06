Anant Ambani, Radhika Sangeet ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni and others attend Ambani function
Celebrities from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wife wife Shakshi Dhoni and others attend Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at NMACC today in Mumbai
Ambani Sangeet
Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma
Actress Neha Sharma graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant with her sister Aisha Sharma
Salman Khan
Salman Khan looked dapper as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a black suit
Ayan Mukherjee
'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee looked dapper in a black sherwaani and white pants at Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony at NMACC
Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari looked stunning in an orange lehanga as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani
Navya Nanda
Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Nanda looked stunning in a red ensemble as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika, Anant
Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge
Ex-Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he attended the sangeet ceremony with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan wore a floral ensemble looking chic and gracious as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani in a silver, golden saree
Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday
Bhavna Panday attended the sangeet ceremony with daughter Ananya Panday. The mother-daughter duo looked gracious in pastel hues
Genelia D'SOuza, Riteish Deshmukh
Genelia wore a dark emerald colour ensemble and Riteish wore ivory coloured sherwaani for the sangeet
Madhuri Dixit with Husband
Madhuri Dixit attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a golden embellished net saree. Her husband Sriram Rene attended wore a blue bandhgala
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a stunning lehanga saree
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a pure white emsemble looking beautiful
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur
Alia Bhatt posed with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur at the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black and golden ensemble as she attended the sangeet of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a silver emsemble
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony in a dark pink sequin saree paired with off-shoulder full sleeve blouse
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakshi Dhoni
Ex-Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the sangeet ceremony with wife Shakshi Dhoni. Both were styled in complimentary dresses