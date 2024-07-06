Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Sangeet ceremony: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni and others attend Ambani function

    Celebrities from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wife wife Shakshi Dhoni and others attend Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant at NMACC today in Mumbai

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 12:51 AM IST

    Ambani Sangeet

    article_image2

    Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma

    Actress Neha Sharma graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant with her sister Aisha Sharma

    article_image3

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan looked dapper as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a black suit

    article_image4

    Ayan Mukherjee

    'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherjee looked dapper in a black sherwaani and white pants at Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony at NMACC

    article_image5

    Palak Tiwari

    Palak Tiwari looked stunning in an orange lehanga as he attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

    article_image6

    Navya Nanda

    Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Nanda looked stunning in a red ensemble as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika, Anant

    article_image7

    Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge

    Ex-Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he attended the sangeet ceremony with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge

    article_image8

    Vidya Balan

    Vidya Balan wore a floral ensemble looking chic and gracious as she attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

    article_image9

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani in a silver, golden saree

    article_image10

    Bhavna Panday, Ananya Panday

    Bhavna Panday attended the sangeet ceremony with daughter Ananya Panday. The mother-daughter duo looked gracious in pastel hues

    article_image11

    Genelia D'SOuza, Riteish Deshmukh

    Genelia wore a dark emerald colour ensemble and Riteish wore ivory coloured sherwaani for the sangeet

    article_image12

    Madhuri Dixit with Husband

    Madhuri Dixit attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a golden embellished net saree. Her husband Sriram Rene attended wore a blue bandhgala

    article_image13

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a stunning lehanga saree

    article_image14

    Karishma Tanna

    Karishma Tanna attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant in a pure white emsemble looking beautiful

    article_image15

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur

    Alia Bhatt posed with husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur at the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani

    article_image16

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black and golden ensemble as she attended the sangeet of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

    article_image17

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in a silver emsemble

    article_image18

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor attended the sangeet ceremony in a dark pink sequin saree paired with off-shoulder full sleeve blouse

    article_image19

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakshi Dhoni

    Ex-Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the sangeet ceremony with wife Shakshi Dhoni. Both were styled in complimentary dresses

