Anant, Radhika Sangeet: Nita Ambani looks regal in Pink lehenga; pics

Entertainment
Nita Ambani dazzled in a pink-hued lehenga choli for the 'Celebrations of Hearts' sangeet ceremony, epitomizing elegance and opulence
The ensemble, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, featured intricate embellishments and was complemented by a luxurious dupatta
Nita Ambani accessorized her look with stunning diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings, bangles, and a matha patti
Her attire and accessories showcased a blend of tradition and modern glamour, setting new standards in high-fashion ethnic wear
The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, and Anant, along with their spouses, graced the event with a heartfelt performance
Nita Ambani's regal appearance at the event underscored her status as a style icon, capturing attention with her impeccable taste and sophistication
The celebrations reflect the grandeur associated with the Ambani family, marking the beginning of Anant and Radhika's journey into marital bliss amidst much fanfare
