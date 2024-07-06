Entertainment

Anant, Radhika Sangeet: Nita Ambani looks regal in Pink lehenga; pics

Nita Ambani dazzled in a pink-hued lehenga choli for the 'Celebrations of Hearts' sangeet ceremony, epitomizing elegance and opulence

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

The ensemble, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, featured intricate embellishments and was complemented by a luxurious dupatta

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani accessorized her look with stunning diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, earrings, bangles, and a matha patti

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

Her attire and accessories showcased a blend of tradition and modern glamour, setting new standards in high-fashion ethnic wear

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, and Anant, along with their spouses, graced the event with a heartfelt performance

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's regal appearance at the event underscored her status as a style icon, capturing attention with her impeccable taste and sophistication

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

The celebrations reflect the grandeur associated with the Ambani family, marking the beginning of Anant and Radhika's journey into marital bliss amidst much fanfare

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

Nita Ambani

At the sangeet ceremony, Nita Ambani stunned in a pink lehenga choli by Falguni Shane Peacock and diamond jewelry

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia
Find Next One