Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the ongoing NEET-UG controversy, the Kerala Cyber Police have launched an investigation in Thiruvananthapuram into a social media post offering the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) question paper and answer key for sale.

The FMGE is a crucial test for medical graduates seeking to practice medicine in India. Conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the exam is a mandatory screening process for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have completed their medical education abroad. The FMGE 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on July 6, 2024, and the results will be announced on August 6, 2024.

The Kerala Cyber Police have taken swift action against groups promoting the sale of question papers for the upcoming FMGE exam on July 6, via Telegram. In a landmark move, a case has been registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024, marking the first instance of its kind in the state.

The Cyber Division of the Police has launched round-the-clock monitoring of social media platforms, including Telegram channels, to detect and prevent cybercrimes and exam-related malpractices.

