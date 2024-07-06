Isha Ambani turns heads in custom made saree at Anant, Radhika sangeet

Entertainment
Isha Ambani made waves at her brother's sangeet in a custom Schiaparelli saree, blending international couture with Indian tradition in a stunning fashion statement
Isha Ambani made headlines by wearing the first-ever customized saree by the international brand Schiaparelli for her brother Anant Ambani's sangeet night
Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha's saree gown featured a stunning blue hue, was paired with a unique silver blouse that had a distinctive hood-like design
Isha accessorized her look with a diamond neckpiece, a square-shaped maang teeka, and matching stud earrings, which complemented her saree beautifully
Her makeup was glamorous, with kohl-filled eyes, bold brown-toned lipstick, and contoured cheeks, enhancing her natural beauty
Isha completed her look with a low bun, a classic hairstyle that added to the sophistication of her ensemble
Isha Ambani's sartorial choice for sangeet night has set a new benchmark in fashion world, demonstrating how international couture can be adapted to fit traditional Indian attire