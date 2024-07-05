Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: SC to hear review petitions on same-sex marriage legalisation decision on July 10

    The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions requesting a review of its previous decision declining to legalise same-sex marriage in India on July 10.

    SC to hear review petitions on same-sex marriage legalisation decision on July 10 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions requesting a review of its previous decision declining to legalise same-sex marriage in India on July 10. The five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Hima Kohli, BV Nagarathna, and PS Narasimha, will assess the arguments presented in the review petitions.

    This hearing marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in the country, reflecting evolving societal attitudes and legal interpretations on the matter.

    In October last year, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India delivered a unanimous verdict, declining to legalize same-sex marriage in the country, thereby upholding the existing laws that do not recognize such unions.

    The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, delivered a mixed verdict on the rights of non-heterosexual couples. While the bench unanimously rejected legalizing same-sex marriage, it was divided on the issue of civil unions. Two judges supported the right of queer couples to enter into civil unions, but the majority of three judges disagreed. Additionally, the majority of judges ruled that queer couples do not have the right to adopt, upholding the existing CARA regulations that exclude queer and unmarried couples from adopting children.

    Chief Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the concept of marriage has evolved significantly over time, but maintained that the right to marriage is not a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution. He opined that the legalization of same-sex marriage is a matter for the Parliament to decide.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Non Western and not Anti Western India delicate tango at SCO summit

    ‘Non-Western’ and not ‘Anti-Western’: India’s Delicate Tango at SCO Summit

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe anr

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer vkp

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation' snt

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation'

    NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on 11th August in two shifts anr

    NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on 11th August in two shifts

    Recent Stories

    Non Western and not Anti Western India delicate tango at SCO summit

    ‘Non-Western’ and not ‘Anti-Western’: India’s Delicate Tango at SCO Summit

    UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's landslide win, takes full responsibility for loss gcw

    UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's win, takes full responsibility for loss

    Love Mirzapur 3? 7 must watch web-series similar to the crime show RBA

    Love Mirzapur 3? 7 must watch web-series similar to the crime show

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe anr

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer vkp

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon