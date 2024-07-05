PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

Following the UK general election, PM Narendra Modi thanked outgoing PM Rishi Sunak for strengthening India-UK relations and congratulated Keir Starmer on his Labour Party's victory. Modi expressed optimism for future collaboration with Starmer. The election marked significant political shifts, including Conservative losses and gains by other parties like Reform UK.

In a notable development following the historic UK general election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to outgoing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership and efforts in enhancing the bilateral relations between India and the United Kingdom during his tenure. Sunak, a prominent figure of British Indian origin, conceded defeat as his Conservative Party faced significant losses, paving the way for Keir Starmer's Labour Party to secure a landslide victory.

"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future" wrote PM Modi in a post on X.

Official results indicated that Labour had garnered enough seats to secure a majority in the UK Parliament, positioning Starmer to assume the role of the next Prime Minister.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the UK general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity," PM Modi further said on X.

Starmer, in his acceptance speech, emphasized the dawn of change and pledged to deliver on the promises made during his campaign. The election outcome also highlighted significant shifts in UK politics, with the Conservatives facing what has been described as a "bloodbath" in electoral terms, while the Liberal Democrats and other parties made notable gains.



As the UK prepares for a transition in leadership, the focus remains on the implications of Starmer's ascension and the future direction of UK domestic and international policies.

The election results also saw noteworthy victories and losses across different political parties, including Nigel Farage's Reform UK securing seats after multiple unsuccessful attempts, and the Scottish National Party facing setbacks amidst discussions on Scotland's independence.

