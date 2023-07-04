Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP split: Sharad Pawar takes legal opinion to tackle party crisis; check details

    The NCP had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Tuesday (July 4) said that party chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government and claiming the support of the bulk of MLAs.

    On Monday night, Sharad Pawar returned from Satara and allegedly held discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments.

    Speaking to reporters, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "Taking a legal opinion is necessary as this issue concerns Schedule 10 of the constitution."

    The 10th Schedule, which talks about the anti-defection law, is designed to prevent political defections prompted by the lure of office, material benefits or similar considerations. It also deals with the issue of disqualification on the ground of defection and the role of the speaker or the chairman of the House.

    According to Crasto, the Ajit Pawar-led group doesn't enjoy the support of more than 13 MLAs and can attract the provisions of the Anti-Defection Law. "A clear picture of the support of Sharad Pawar will emerge tomorrow (Wednesday) at the meeting convened by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm," Crasto said.

    When asked about if he would take legal recourse after Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had said he would not get into all this but will go among people.

    The NCP had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
