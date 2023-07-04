Speeding car crushes child, 2 women to death in Hyderabad | WATCH

The visuals show a speeding red car coming down a stretch of the road. While navigating a turn, the car was seen losing control, skids along the road and violently hits the three people walking on the edge of the street. Later visuals that the car ended up in a bunch of trees located by the road.

As many as three people, including a child, were on Tuesday killed after being hit by a speeding car in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is reportedly said that the incident took place when the three were taking a morning walk on the Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the crash and showed that the car was at a high speed at the time of the accident.

The visuals show a speeding red car coming down a stretch of the road. While navigating a turn, the car was seen losing control, skids along the road and violently hits the three people walking on the edge of the street. Later visuals that the car ended up in a bunch of trees located by the road.

The police said that all the three people died on the spot and that the deceased included a mother and her child. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, at least nine people lost their lives and more than 20 injured after a truck barreled down a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, plowing into four vehicles and a dhaba.

It is reportedly said that the accident took place around 10 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village in Dhule district, located 300 kilometres from Mumbai.

The truck's brakes failed, sending it barelling out of control. The truck then rammed into two motorcycles, a car, and another truck on its rear side before slamming into a dhaba near a bus stop on the highway and flipping over, the police said.