Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speeding car crushes child, 2 women to death in Hyderabad | WATCH

    The visuals show a speeding red car coming down a stretch of the road. While navigating a turn, the car was seen losing control, skids along the road and violently hits the three people walking on the edge of the street. Later visuals that the car ended up in a bunch of trees located by the road.

    Speeding car crushes child, 2 women to death in Hyderabad WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    As many as three people, including a child, were on Tuesday killed after being hit by a speeding car in Hyderabad, Telangana. It is reportedly said that the incident took place when the three were taking a morning walk on the Hydershakote Main Road in Hyderabad. Surveillance cameras captured footage of the crash and showed that the car was at a high speed at the time of the accident.

    The visuals show a speeding red car coming down a stretch of the road. While navigating a turn, the car was seen losing control, skids along the road and violently hits the three people walking on the edge of the street. Later visuals that the car ended up in a bunch of trees located by the road.

    Maharashtra: 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

    The police said that all the three people died on the spot and that the deceased included a mother and her child. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

    In another incident, at least nine people lost their lives and more than 20 injured after a truck barreled down a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, plowing into four vehicles and a dhaba.

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    It is reportedly said that the accident took place around 10 am on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village in Dhule district, located 300 kilometres from Mumbai.

    The truck's brakes failed, sending it barelling out of control. The truck then rammed into two motorcycles, a car, and another truck on its rear side before slamming into a dhaba near a bus stop on the highway and flipping over, the police said.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hubballi: Farmers in tears over disrupting of monsoon; move to cities for daily wages vkp

    Hubballi: Farmers in tears over disrupting of monsoon; move to cities for daily wages

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro vkp

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub vkp

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

    BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation vkp

    BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation

    Recent Stories

    Carolina Reaper to Ghost Pepper: 6 of the world's Spiciest Chilies ATG

    Carolina Reaper to Ghost Pepper: 6 of the world's Spiciest Chilies

    Hubballi: Farmers in tears over disrupting of monsoon; move to cities for daily wages vkp

    Hubballi: Farmers in tears over disrupting of monsoon; move to cities for daily wages

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro vkp

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro

    From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation ADC EIA

    From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Nirahua Madhu Sharma BOLD rain dance Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja goes viral WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua, Madhu Sharma's BOLD rain dance ‘Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon