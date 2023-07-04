Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: 10 crushed to death, 20 severely injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

    The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned.

    As many as 10 people were crushed to death while 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into highway hotel in Maharashtra's Dhule. According to a police official, the accident occurred around noon near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, nearly 300-km away from the state capital.

    It is reportedly said that the container first collided with four vehicles and subsequently crashed into a hotel on a highway in Dhule district, Maharashtra on Tuesday, killing so many.

    The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

    "At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said. The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

    The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

