Mumbai's security beefed up after NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in city

The National Investigation Agency has received an email claiming that a person linked to the Taliban will carry out an 'attack' in Mumbai, said police on Friday.

The agency's Mumbai office received the threat email on Thursday, and the city police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were alerted, said the official.

The police official added that the email address used to send the threat message has the word 'CIA,' and the sender claimed that a member of the Taliban would attack the city. According to the official, the sender's IP (internet protocol) address was traced to Pakistan.

After receiving the email, the NIA notified Mumbai police, Maharashtra police, and the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday afternoon.

An officer said that all Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) units in Mumbai's 95 police stations had been asked to increase their vigilance and take action against any suspicious person or activity.

Police and other security agencies are investigating the incident from all angles and have not ruled out the involvement of an extremist group or groups.

