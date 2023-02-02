'Nobody has contacted me': Capt Amarinder Singh rejects reports on replacing Maharashtra governor

Last month, BS Koshyari, the current Maharashtra governor, offered to resign amid a raging controversy over his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji. Soon after, speculations about Singh becoming the next Maha governor arose.

Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Captain Amarinder Singh, dismissed reports that he would replace Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and said it's 'purely speculative' on Thursday, February 2, 2023. "I don't know anything about it. Nothing has been mentioned," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

"I only find out about this news through the media. Previously, you (the media) sent me to five different locations, including Himachal Pradesh and Bihar...I have made it absolutely clear to the prime minister that I am at his disposal wherever he wants me to be," he said. Today, Singh had a courtesy meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Last month, BS Koshyari, the current Maharashtra governor, offered to resign amid a raging controversy over his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji, which prompted calls for his resignation. Following the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Koshyari wishes to retire from politics and has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his intentions.

Speculations about Singh becoming the next Maharashtra governor arose just after Koshyari's announcement, owing to his apparent proximity and equation with PM Modi.

In 2021, Captain Amarinder Singh left the grand old party to form his own Punjab Lok Congress. He joined the BJP in September of last year after merging his party, which failed to win a single seat in the Punjab Assembly election.

Similarly, Amarinder Singh's name came up during the vice presidential elections. In contrast, the BJP nominated then-West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the position.

