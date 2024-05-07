IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular century guides Mumbai Indians to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a scintillating display of batting prowess, Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a breathtaking unbeaten century. His 51-ball 102* included 12 fours and 6 sixes, guiding his team to a successful chase after an impressive bowling performance restricted SRH to 173/8.

Key Moments:

- Middle-overs Mastery: SRH faltered in the middle overs, struggling for boundaries, while Suryakumar's counterattack spurred MI's resurgence, leading to a decisive shift in momentum.

- PowerPlay Drama: Despite early setbacks, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma rejuvenated MI's innings with a resilient partnership, capitalizing on loose deliveries and exploiting SRH's field placements.

- Death-over Drama: Cummins' late efforts to halt Suryakumar's onslaught were in vain, as the batsman powered through to complete his century off just 51 balls, sealing the chase with ease.

- Suryakumar's exceptional innings and MI's clinical performance reaffirm their status as formidable contenders in the IPL.

In the post-match interview:

Suryakumar, Player of the Match: I have done this after a long time. I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18 overs, only tired (nothing else to worry about.) I feel it was the need of the hour for me. I went out to bat, needed someone to bat till the end. I just enjoyed my time. It's from the Mumbai school of arts, have played a lot of cricket at Wankhede. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots that I practised in the nets. I feel the intent would have been the same, I would have definitely played in the same pattern.

