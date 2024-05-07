Entertainment

Rabindranath Jayanti 2024: 6 films adapted from stories of Tagore

From 'Charulata' to 'Chokher Bali,' delve into film industry's homage to Rabindranath Tagore, echoing his timeless themes in poignant narratives

Image credits: IMDb

Naukadubi (1947)

Naukadubi follows the journey of a young woman who, after losing her husband, marries a man she mistakenly believes is the same person

Image credits: IMDb

Teen Kanya (1961)

This anthology film directed by Satyajit Ray consists of three short films, one of which is based on Tagore's short story "Samapti" (The Conclusion)

Image credits: IMDb

Chokher Bali (2003)

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh, this film is based on Tagore's novel "Chokher Bali" (A Grain of Sand). It's a complex tale of love, betrayal, and societal norms in 19th century Bengal

Image credits: IMDb

Kabuliwala (1961)

Directed by Hemen Gupta, this film is based on Tagore's short story "Kabuliwala". It tells the heartwarming story of the friendship between a young girl named Mini and Rahmat

Image credits: IMDb

Ghare Baire (1984)

Another adaptation by Satyajit Ray, this film is based on Tagore's novel "Ghare-Baire" (The Home and the World). It explores themes of nationalism, love, and idealism

Image credits: IMDb

Charulata (1964)

Directed by Satyajit Ray, this film is based on Tagore's novella "Nastanirh" (The Broken Nest). It's a poignant tale of a lonely housewife's emotional journey

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One