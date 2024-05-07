CRICKET

Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Top 8 quotes by the Australian skipper

Image credits: Getty

Wickets

Pat Cummins celebrates his birthday on the 8th of May - "I think as a fast bowler, the mantra is always about taking wickets, you always want to contribute to the team's success."

Image credits: X

Injuries

"Injuries are part and parcel of fast bowling. I have had my fair share, but it's just about trying to manage them as best you can."

Image credits: Getty

Team performance

"To win games of cricket, you need to bowl well as a unit. You need everyone chipping in."

Image credits: Instagram

Focus

"For me, the most important thing is not to get too focused on wickets or bowling stats."

Image credits: Getty

Evolve

"I think you have to be constantly evolving as a cricketer, otherwise you get left behind."

Image credits: Instagram

Success

"I'm not thinking about how many wickets I'll get in a series or how many runs I'll score. I just want to be the best cricketer I can be."

Image credits: Instagram

Test Cricket

"I've always loved the challenge of Test cricket. It's the ultimate test of your skills and temperament."

Image credits: Twitter

Make a difference

"Every time I go out there to bowl, I want to make a difference for my team."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One