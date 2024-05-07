Happy Birthday Pat Cummins: Top 8 quotes by the Australian skipper

CRICKET
Pat Cummins celebrates his birthday on the 8th of May - "I think as a fast bowler, the mantra is always about taking wickets, you always want to contribute to the team's success."
"Injuries are part and parcel of fast bowling. I have had my fair share, but it's just about trying to manage them as best you can."
"To win games of cricket, you need to bowl well as a unit. You need everyone chipping in."
"For me, the most important thing is not to get too focused on wickets or bowling stats."
"I think you have to be constantly evolving as a cricketer, otherwise you get left behind."
"I'm not thinking about how many wickets I'll get in a series or how many runs I'll score. I just want to be the best cricketer I can be."
"I've always loved the challenge of Test cricket. It's the ultimate test of your skills and temperament."
"Every time I go out there to bowl, I want to make a difference for my team."